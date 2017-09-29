LePage sets agenda for special session of the Legislature

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Legislature will convene in full for a special session next month to deal with two issues that Gov. Paul LePage says can't wait.

The session will convene on October 23. On the agenda set by the Governor are decisions on the recently passed food sovereignty law and funding for the Maine Office of Geographic Information Systems (MEGIS).

The Governor's office said the food sovereignty law needs to be amended to ensure local food products remain in compliance with food safety laws. If steps are not taken to clarify the law's current language, LePage said the state could lose authority to conduct certain food inspections to the federal government.

State budget negotiations did not include funding for MEGIS. LePage says the office's ability to capture, store and analyze geographic data will be jeopardized if it is allowed to run out of funding in November.

