Lewiston baby dies after mom accidentally hit her with car

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Lewiston mother accidentally hit and killed her 18-month-old baby Saturday afternoon.

Lewiston Police said the baby girl was accidentally was run over by her mother's car in the driveway at Fairmount Street in Lewiston.

The 'unfortunate tragedy' happened around 5 P.M.

No other information is available now. NEWS CENTER will follow this heartbreaking story.

© 2017 WCSH-TV