Lewiston firefighters remember those lost on 9/11

Lewiston FD remember 9/11 fallen first responders (Photo: WCSH)

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Lewiston firefighters held a memorial ceremony Monday morning to remember the victims, and particularly the emergency service members, who died as a result of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001.

A wreath was dedicated in front of a fallen firefighter memorial outside of Central Fire Station. A moment of silence took place at 9:59am, the exact time the South Tower of the World Trade Center fell in New York City. Later, an American flag was raised to half-staff.

Representatives from Senator Susan Collins and Congressman Bruce Poliquin's offices shared remarks from the politicians and recognized all first responders for their service. Lewiston Mayor Robert MacDonald also read the names of those lost in the attacks who had a connection to Maine. Those present said the memory of those who died and the sacrifice made by first responders that day cannot be lost to time.

“The sacrifice that these individuals made, it makes you proud and it changes how you look at things,” said Central Fire Station Fire Chief, Brian Stockdale. “For me it's something that- that's why I do what I do, and you hope to live up to the sacrifice that they made.”

