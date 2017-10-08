Lewiston man dies after freak fireworks accident

SABATTUS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A Lewiston man is dead after a freak fireworks accident in the town of Sabbaths on Sunday.

Police tell News Center that 57-year-old Timothy Whitney Senior died after a fireworks shell that he had ignited exploded around outside his son's home on Meadow Lane around 2 p.m.

Fire investigators say the commercial type fireworks shell had been set into a cement cinder block outside his son's home.

The explosion was so strong it sent shrapnel type debris into two homes...140 feet away.

Whitney, who was standing just 15 feet away, was hit by several pieces of cement...he was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center, where he died. Three other family members, standing 80 to 90 feet off, were not injured.

Police say Whitney used fireworks available only to licensed fireworks operators, which he is not. Three other family members, standing 80 to 90 feet off, were not injured.

the last fireworks-related death in Maine was back in July 2015 in Calais.

