Lewiston man finds therapy in running in fight against cancer

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Putting one foot in front of the other is no exaggeration for how Kevin Hunter lives his life.

Doctors told the Lewiston man in 2013 that he had a glioblastoma multi-form brain tumor, a grade four cancerous tumor. His prognosis: six months to one year to live.

"At this point right now in my treatment, I should've been dead, said Hunter.

Hunter started going to the Dempsey Center in Lewiston, and began running, starting with the Lewiston-Auburn Triple Crown.

"Ever since then I want to see how far I could go and then I started doing the Challenge," said Hunter.

Hunter has captained a Dempsey Challenge team for three years in a row.

Hunter also started doing yoga at the Center two years ago.

Doctors removed the tumor, but Hunter said his cancer could come back at any time. He has a genetic mutation which puts him at a high risk of colon and breast cancer as well, and he said it could be passed on if he chooses to have children. His wife Jessica, whom he married in late September, sticks by his side.

"When he told me I was like yeah OK, you have cancer, but you're not cancer. You're Kevin," said Jessica Hunter.

Hunter suffers from seizures on a somewhat sporadic basis. He has lived for three years past his diagnosis, and said it can be hard to not to think about the uncertainty of his disease and the struggles he faces.

He can no longer work full-time or drive, and said he has lost a lot of strength on one side of his body: his independence is limited, but his toughness is endless.

"It's really hard for me to feel that way, but there are quite a lot of few moments since I've met [my wife] that I feel it's not a big deal any more. I can do it and I can keep going," said Hunter.

In addition to his wife, he said running has been his form of therapy -- a release from the everyday stress and negative thoughts.

"I just listen to my music and I run and I don't think of anything," said Hunter.

With each new day, Kevin beats his prognosis. With each new step, Kevin creates his own future, not one defined by a diagnosis.

"There is a future and hope," said Hunter.

