Lewiston students demonstrate outside school against bullying

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Students at Lewiston Middle School say a classmate who recently committed suicide was bullied online and in person.

Some students organized and participated in a protest Wednesday outside their school because they said they feel like administrators and teachers did not do enough to help the student who took her own life.

Students said they were not allowed to hold a vigil for the student who committed suicide, which also led to the protest.

Lewiston Superintendent of Schools told NEWS CENTER the school is respectful of the way students at LMS are choosing to mourn today.

This story will be updated.

