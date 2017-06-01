Lightning strike damage will cost Oxford County Communications Center thousands

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Technicians are working on cleaning up the damage caused by a lightning strike that hit the Oxford County Communications Center Wednesday; forcing 911 calls to be re-routed and will cost the center thousands.

According to the center's director Jim Miclon the system went down around 7:30p.m. Wednesday, a backup system was engaged about 30 minutes later. "Everything is fried" Miclon said. "There's thousands of dollars worth of damage". Miclon stated that no emergency call went unanswered Wednesday evening, they were re-routed to Gray's dispatch center until Oxford was able to get its mobile site and back ups running.

Miclon said that they have not been able to find where the lightning struck the building -- technicians are working swiftly to get the system back up and running as normal.

