5-year-old girl shot to death in Scarborough

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 5-year-old girl died after being shot in Scarborough Monday night, Maine State Police said.

Police responded to 17 Milliken Street Monday around 7:30 p.m and found a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance where she later died, according to MSP.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. Police say they'll be on scene through most of the night to investigate.

Several other people were inside the home but no one else was hurt.

MSP is interviewing the child's family, and they say at least one parent was in the home at the time of the shooting. The home, however, doesn't belong to the family. The owner called 911.

@WCSH6 Police have closed Milliken Rd in Scarborough after 5yr old girl was shot. pic.twitter.com/iqoURDaeYg — Dustin Wlodkowski (@DWLODKOWSKI) August 29, 2017

Stay with us for updates.

© 2017 WCSH-TV