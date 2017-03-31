Dakota on death row: Will she be spared?

WINSLOW, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Linda Janeski, the woman who adopted ‘Dakota the dog’, shared her story first with NEWS CENTER Thursday night – thanking Gov. LePage for stepping into what turned out to be a complex situation.

LePage released a statement today, issuing a pardon for the animal acknowledging that the Janeski was “not given due process.”

"I have reviewed the facts of this case and I believe the dog ought to be provided a full and free pardon," LePage wrote.

An emotional Janeski said she was overwhelmed when she heard the news.

"I am grateful for him with all my heart and soul. I owe him my eternity for this dog,” she said.

Janeski initially adopted the four-year-old huskie nearly two weeks ago.

The dog was seized from Janeski’s home in Winslow on Monday by the Waterville/Winslow Animal Control Officer, after a judge issued a warrant.

According to court documents, the dog was set to be euthanized. Janeski said that Lisa Smith with the Waterville Area Humane Society then stepped in.

This all following a history of two reported attacks involving the dog under its previous owner, Matthew Perry.

Dakota reportedly attacked and killed another dog. She was ordered by a judge to be in confinement, but reportedly managed to escape and attack another dog. That dog survived.

Janeski said Perry was the ex-boyfriend of her daughter, and she had known the dog since she was just a puppy. Despite reports claiming otherwise, Janeski said she knew the dog’s history.

Dakota was initially brought in as a stray, according to the Humane Society’s director Lisa Smith.

Smith had no idea the case had been taken up and the decision to euthanize had been made.

"This was before. We didn't know that there was another case in the works. This was before the ultimate decision was made last week that she was to be euthanized. We did not know that was a possibility,” Smith said.

She claimed Dakota has undergone several evaluations and does not believe she is a threat.

Smith said it was the Humane Society that reached out to Gov. LePage for assistance.

She claimed neither the Kennebec County DA nor the Waterville-Winslow Animal Control Officer informed the shelter.

Kennebec County DA Maeghan Maloney told NEWS CENTER that there were miscommunications, but says she wished the governor had taken the chance to see the victim’s side.

NEWS CENTER also reached out to the Waterville/Winslow Animal Control Officer, Christopher Martinez. He did not return our call.

"I have no problem with doing the mandates that the court orders: Her to be in a kennel, her to be on a leash all the time,” Janeski said. “I just want her to survive."

There is a meeting between the attorneys and a judge via phone is set for Friday. If the judge reverses his initial decision, Dakota will be spared.

If not, Janeski said they are prepared to fight.

