PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Don't underestimate Stella! The crippling snowstorm will decrease visibility and wreck havoc on Maine. Snow will fall at a rate of 2" or more per hour with damaging winds causing low visibility and dangerous travel conditions.

"The worst of the storm will be between 2-8 pm, blizzard conditions are expected and travel is not recommended. I still expect about a foot and a half of snow for most towns, but the jackpot area will be in the foothills and mountains where over 18” will fall. Rain will be a player along sections of the coast, especially Downeast, where amounts will be less, between 8-12”." Todd Gutner

According to the National Weather Service, snow will become heavy this afternoon with snowfall rates of one to three inches per hour possible and blizzard conditions along the coast.

Blizzard warnings have been issued for the state. Stella will pound on Maine beginning Tuesday at 9 am Through Wednesday. Southern Maine could see up to 19" of rapid snowfall, causing major travel disruptions on roadways and airports.

Weather services issued the BLIZZARD warnings for Tuesday morning through the evening and WINTER STORM warnings through Wednesday.

Todd is predicting 19 inches of snow and not recommending travel.

Tom is predicting 12-20 inches of snow Tuesday through Wednesday for more than 90 percent of the state. He says Downeast and the upper tip of Aroostook County will likely be in the 8-12 inch range.

Map I posted 9 days ago.

EURO was already sniffing it out, getting dialed in.

