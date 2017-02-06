1 detained in Dixfield; situation prompted lockdown at Dirigo High School

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

DIXFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — One person has been detained by law enforcement in the community near Dirigo High School in Dixfield, which contributed to a lockdown at the school.

RSU 10 Superintendent Deborah Alden tells NEWS CENTER the school is now coming out of lockdown.

She says the person detained was not in the school, and that lockdown procedure was followed as a precaution.

No one was injured and the school is still ongoing, Alden says.

Oxford County Sheriff's Department and the Dixfield Police Department are on scene.

