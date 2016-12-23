1 hurt in home invasion shooting in West Paris

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — One person was hurt in a home invasion shooting early Friday morning in Oxford County.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. at a residence on Tuellstown Road in West Paris, according to the sheriff's office. The person who called them was also the one who was shot.

That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one has been taken into custody. Deputies are following up on leads.

If you have any information regarding the incident, you're encouraged to call the Oxford County Sheriff's Office.

