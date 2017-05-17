Wife shoots husband in Readfield, Sheriff says

READFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason says one man was shot this afternoon, and the man's wife has been arrested.

Mason said the shooting happened outside the couple's home and was reported just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There is no word on the man's condition, or how serious his injuries are.

Sheriff Mason said police and deputies are familiar with the couple, and that they have been called to the home several times in the past for domestic disturbances.

The Sheriff's department has not yet released any names. Sheriff Mason said the woman was charged with elevated aggravated assault, and more charges could be added.

© 2017 WCSH-TV