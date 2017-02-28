10-year contract expected between Bangor and Waterfront concerts

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The city of Bangor and Waterfront concerts are finalizing a 10-year contract between the two -- meaning more business for the waterfront.

“There’s a lot more going on the waterfront in Bangor, which is exactly what we wanted, we wanted more activity” Waterfront concert’s Alex Gray said. “We want to be here, the city clearly wants us to be here”.

Financial details about the contract were not released due to it still being in negotiation. The city did receive $1.25 for every ticket sold last year as well as money for police and fire services. Over $200,000 was collected by the city in 2016 – it has not been said what is estimated for 2017 or the following 10 years. However, the contract did smooth out a few headaches, like bathrooms.

“We spent a significant amount of time making sure that we could make this agreement done and the bathrooms was part of it” City Council Chair Joe Baldacci said. “It's a lot of good work, with a lot of good people, resulting in a lot of benefits for everyone in this community”. Baldacci stated that a long-term contract with Waterfront Concerts was always a goal.

Gray stated the cause for delay in bathrooms has a lot to do with the infrastructure below. They are dealing with a lot of older pipes which would not be able to handle the influx in traffic that the concerts would bring. This deal is another investment that will continue to pay off for Bangor’s waterfront.



“It's important for the city, it's important for the state, it’s important for the economy, so we are very pleased” Baldacci said.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ