12,000+ customers from Sherman to Caribou without power

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, thousands of Emera customers in northern Maine are without power.

It was initially reported at least 4,000 customers were without power, but numbers have been climbing and have surpassed 12,000 customers.

According to the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, Emera is working to identify the issue in the transmission line. There is no available timeline on a fix, they said.

"If you need us, dial 800-432-7842, or dial 911 for a serious emergency," they wrote in a Facebook post. "All of our services are up and running on backup power and we are available if you need us."

