$1.1M from Maine pot bust goes to 8 law enforcement agencies

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Federal officials are set to announce how $1.1 million in forfeited money from a massive marijuana grow operation will be distributed to Maine law enforcement agencies.



The marijuana operation was concealed in the woods and bogs in Washington County. Drug agents in 2009 seized nearly 3,000 plants and 40 pounds of processed marijuana valued at $9 million.



Five men were either convicted or pleaded guilty.



On Thursday, the acting U.S. attorney for Maine and the IRS special agent in charge of criminal investigations in Boston will recognize the distribution of proceeds.



The money is being divvied up among the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency; the Maine State Police; the Maine Warden Service; the Washington County Sheriff's Department; and the Brewer, Biddeford, Scarborough and Gorham police departments.

