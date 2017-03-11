13th annual 'STRIVE Rocks' benefits those with intellectual disabilities

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Dancing the night away...that's how supporters of STRIVE spent their Saturday at the 13th annual 'STRIVE Rocks' benefit.

STRIVE is a local nonprofit that provides resources, lessons, social activities, and skills for teens and young adults with intellectual disabilities.

Families participated in Strive Rocks All Day early Saturday - with a day of activities and fun.

But Saturday night is when the real fun happens for STRIVE participants with 'Strive Rocks All Night' - dancing, cornhole, moonbounces, and more.

For STRIVE participants - it's an event they look forward to all year. For the organization, it's a chance to raise a lot of money and promote awareness.

