13th annual 'STRIVE Rocks' benefits those with intellectual disabilities

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Dancing the night away...that's how supporters of STRIVE spent their Saturday at the 13th annual 'STRIVE Rocks' benefit.
STRIVE is a local nonprofit that provides resources, lessons, social activities, and skills for teens and young adults with intellectual disabilities.
Families participated in Strive Rocks All Day early Saturday - with a day of activities and fun.
But Saturday night is when the real fun happens for STRIVE participants with 'Strive Rocks All Night' - dancing, cornhole, moonbounces, and more.
For STRIVE participants - it's an event they look forward to all year. For the organization, it's a chance to raise a lot of money and promote awareness.
