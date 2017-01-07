15th annual Belt Sander Racing Series

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The United Bikers of Maine may be putting their motorcycles away for the winter-- but that is not stopping them from racing altogether.



For the 15th year in a row, the group is hosting the annual Belt Sander Racing Series. It is an indoor competition where participants race their decorated buzz saws down a 75-foot track.

This is the first of many races to take place this winter-- in fact one will be held every other weekend for the next three months at the City Side restaurant in Brewer.

The coordinator says it's a great way to give back to the community and have some fun during the months they're not able to ride.

“We try to help everybody out. We're trying to do a good thing for the community and this is just a fun way to do it,” said John Rogerson.

All races will take place from 1-3:30 PM and all proceeds go to a variety of local charities.

Participation fees range from $1-$5.

