CANAAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A 17 year-old male juvenile from Canaan appeared in Somerset County Court Monday after firing a weapon at a house. Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster says his office was called to a shots fired complaint on the Mud Run Road in Canaan on Friday night. A Woman called and said three males were outside firing a weapon towards her house. He says several deputies responded to the home and found out three juvenile males had been visiting at the home a few hours prior to the incident. Lancaster stated in a release that the property owner and her boyfriend were not home at first but when they returned, the boyfriend confronted the three male juveniles and an argument began. The 17 year-old was extremely agitated with the boyfriend and once outside started to make threats towards him and ultimately fired three shots at the house. One went through the kitchen window, one through the living room window, and one through an upstairs bedroom wall. He believes the juvenile used a .22 caliber handgun and that during the discharging of the firearm, the property owner had to hide on the floor of her home with her children. Deputies were later able to locate the 17 year-old male at a residence on the Hill Road in Canaan. When deputies confronted him there the 17 year-old became aggressive towards the deputies. He was soon restrained and the taken into custody. The teen was transported to Mountain View Correctional Center.

Lancaster says, the 17 year-old male is initially being charged with Reckless Conduct with a Dangerous Weapon, Class C, Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, Class C, Refusing to Submit to an Arrest, Class D, and Assault, Class D. The Somerset Sheriff’s Office will be working with the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office as this investigation continues.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the State Police, Pittsfield Police Department, Clinton Police Department, and a juvenile corrections officer. Sheriff Lancaster says, we are fortunate that no one was injured at the home, and that this dangerous situation was resolved without anyone being harmed.

