2 bodies found in Standish: state police

STANDISH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two bodies have been found in Standish, according to state police.

The bodies were found at 49 Shaws Mill Road, but it is still not clear why or how this happened.

Police said they do not believe the deaths are suspicious, and investigators said they believe they know the cause of deaths but are waiting for the state medical examiner's report to make a final conclusion.

The case was initially being investigated by the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office but has since been turned over to Maine State Police.

NEWS CENTER's Tory Ryden is heading to the scene and will provide more information here.

