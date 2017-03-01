2 deaths in OOB were drug-related: state medical examiner

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The cause of death for two people found dead last month in Old Orchard Beach has been deemed drug-related for both, the state medical examiner said Wednesday.

The bodies were found at a Cascade Road home on Jan. 24 after family members requested a wellness check by police, according to the Old Orchard Police Department.

The deceased were 44-year-old Dana Furtado, who lived in the home, and 21-year-old Amber Morrow of Saco.

Both Morrow and Furtado died of acute intoxication of the combined effects of fentanyl and ethanol. The combined effect of diphenhydramine was also found to be a contributing cause for Morrow.

Furtado was a former Old Orchard Beach town councilor.

