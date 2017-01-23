2 Hancock County men arrested on Heroin charges

Jacobs and Couto (Photo: WCSH)

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Maine Drug Enforcement officials have released information about two men from Hancock County who have been arrested and charged following an investigation into the sale of heroin in the Southwest Harbor area. MDEA with help from the Southwest Harbor Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and State Police stopped a car in the town of Southwest Harbor late Friday night (1/20/17). As a result a State Police canine unit was call in to perform a drug sniff on the car and occupants and 40 grams of heroin was seized with a street value of $12,000.

Arrested are Leon Jacobs, 43 , of Southwest Harbor. Jacobs has been charged with Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (heroin). And Jesse Couto, 29, from Trenton. Couto has been charged with Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (heroin).

Both were transported to the Hancock County Jail and are still in custody.

