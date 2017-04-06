2 men arrested for arson in connection to a fire at a business in Etna

State Fire Marshal's arrested two young men and charged them with arson in connection with a fire at a business in Etna early Wednesday morning.

According to Steve McCausland, Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, a large storage building was destroyed by fire at Hill View Mini Barns along Route 2. In addition to that building, several smaller storage buildings that the business sells were also vandalized.

He says, late Thursday afternoon 23 year old David Underhill of Etna and 18 year old Mark Littlefield of Corinna were arrested by Fire Marshal Investigators and charged with arson.

McCausland says, the two men were transported to the Penobscot County Jail, where they were being held in lieu of $25,000 bail each .

The two will likely make their first court appearance either Friday or Monday. Damage to the business was estimated at $50,000. Underhill is a former employee there.

