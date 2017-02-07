2 men arrested on robbery charges

Dephilippo and Palmer (Photo: WLBZ)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – 2 men have been arrested and charged with robbery in connection to 3 separate robberies that occurred all on the same day. The Bangor Police Department and the Maine State police Tuesday jointly released information about the robberies which all took place in the early morning hours on November 25th last year. Arrested are Shane Palmer of Westbrook and Kirk Dephilippo of Bangor and Kenduskeag. They have each been charged with three counts of Robbery related to these incidents. The 3 robberies took place on Lincoln St and Bolling Drive in Bangor and Dysarts Truck Stop in Hermon. Palmer and Dephilippo have each been charged with three counts of Robbery related to these incidents.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ