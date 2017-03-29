2 New York men arested in Brewer on drug charges

Brewer, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – 2 Brooklyn New York men have been arrested in Brewer on Drug charges. According to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt, Brewer Police Officers, and agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency conducted an investigation lasting more than two months into the trafficking of heroin and crack cocaine in the Brewer area. Brewer PD detectives and primary case officers, Corporal Zachary Caron and Officer Scott Jones, executed a search warrant and arrested Wayne Evans and Shatik Watson on North Main Street in Brewer.

Moffitt says, officers seized an estimated 77 grams of heroin and 21 grams of crack cocaine. Evans was charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs, Trafficking in Prison Contraband, and a misdemeanor charge of Failure to Submit to Arrest or Detention. Watson was arrested for Unlawful Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs. Both suspects are currently incarcerated at the Penobscot County Jail.

