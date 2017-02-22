2 N.Y. men, 3 Mainers arrested in MDEA drug investigation

(Photo: Hancock County Jail)

SULLIVAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two men from New York and three Hancock County residents were arrested Tuesday night following an investigation into the sale of drugs.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency (MDEA) agents, along with county deputies and Marine Patrol, took all five into custody at a home on Taunton Drive in Sullivan, and $6,300 of suspected drugs were seized in the process.

Both New York men, residents of the Bronx – 28-year-old Christopher Cruz and 51-year-old Kevin Barner – were charged with Class C conspiracy to traffic in schedule W drugs (heroin and crack).

Sherman Merchant, 32, and Jade Giger, 30 – both from Gouldsboro, as well as 39-year-old Sand Matthew Leise of Sullivan, were the three Maine residents.

Merchant and Leise were both arrested on outstanding warrants – three and one, respectively.

Giger was charged with Class C violation of conditions of release.

All were brought to Hancock County Jail and were expected in court Wednesday.

