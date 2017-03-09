2 N.Y. men arrested on drug charges in South Paris

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two men from Brooklyn, New York, were arrested Tuesday by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency officials in connection with the sale of heroin and cocaine.

Drug agents told state DPS spokesperson Steve McCausland that 36-year-old Dennis "Rocky" Roman had been booked on two charges of trafficking a schedule "W" drug – heroin and cocaine.

Twenty-four-year-old Jose "Justo" Rivera was charged with violating his bail conditions.

MDEA officials arrested Roman at a residence located at 2 Paris Hill Rd., and inside the home confiscated $5,000 in prepackaged cocaine and heroin, as well as scales, packaging materials and $2,500 in cash.

Rivera was out on bail on previous cocaine and heroin charges.

Both men were taken to Oxford County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, the MDEA told McCausland, and additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2017 WCSH