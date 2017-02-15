Serrano and Santiago mug shots (Photo: WLBZ)

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Two men from southern New England have been arrested and charged with selling heroin and crack cocaine throughout Washington County.

Stephen McCausland with the Maine Department of Public Safety says, on Tuesday night the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Agents with the Maine Drug Enforcement searched two homes. One at 1369 County Rd. in Trescott and 54 Middle Street in Whitneyville. Both searches occurred following undercover purchases of heroin and or crack cocaine from both locations. McCausland says, evidence of drug trafficking was found and seized during the search of both residences.

Arrested are Rafael Santiago of Brooklyn, Conn. and Marco Serrano of New Bedford, Mass. Both charged with Class B Trafficking in Schedule W drugs. They are both currently at the Washington County Jail and bail has been set at $1500 cash.

Sheriff Barry Curtis said, “the end result of this investigation shows what we can accomplish by agencies working together. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is committed to stopping the influx of this poison into our County and we will continue to work with, and support, the efforts of the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.”

Also assisting in the investigation were the Pleasant Point Police Department and State Police. This investigation is continuing and more arrests are likely.

