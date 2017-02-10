2 shot, 1 dead in police-involved shooting in Vassalboro: state police

VASSALBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two people have been shot and one is dead after a police-involved shooting in Vassalboro, according to state police.
State police said a man and a woman were in a vehicle when confronted by police. After an altercation, they were both shot. The man is dead.
The woman was taken to the hospital.
The incident occurred on Arnold Road around 4:30 p.m.
Officers involved were not injured.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
