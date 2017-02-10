2 shot, 1 dead in police-involved shooting in Vassalboro: state police

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

VASSALBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Two people have been shot and one is dead after a police-involved shooting in Vassalboro, according to state police.

State police said a man and a woman were in a vehicle when confronted by police. After an altercation, they were both shot. The man is dead.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

The incident occurred on Arnold Road around 4:30 p.m.

Officers involved were not injured.

