2 Those Who Care Award winners honored

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — 5 volunteers and 1 agency of distinction were honored and recognized for their outstanding work and dedication Thursday night.

It was part of WLBZ’s, 2 Those Who Care Awards held at the Gracie Theater on the campus of Husson University.

Paul House (Lee)

Judy Horan, President, and General Manager of WLBZ 2 said, this year’s winners provided volunteer activity that helps veterans, disadvantaged youth, and families, performing arts students, adult caregivers of family members with dementia, all helping boost the morale of an entire Eastern Maine region.

A primetime one-hour special hosted by NEWS CENTER’s Lee Goldberg and Amanda Hill will air on WLBZ2 on October 14 at 8:00pm.





2 THOSE WHO CARE AWARD WINNERS:

Gary Allen (Cranberry Isles)— a lifelong marathon runner, Gary has been instrumental in organizing a number of marathons to raise funds for several non-profit organizations including the American Cancer Society and the Wounded Warrior Project. When mills in Millinocket and East Millinocket closed, Allen also organized a run to help boost community spirit and create excitement in the Katahdin Region.

Richard Angotti (Millinocket) — “Rick” has volunteered for more than 40 years in the Katahdin region. He has been “instrumental” helping with the technical aspects of the performing arts in the Millinocket School Department. Helping students with lighting, building sets, sound engineering—even purchasing and donating equipment to the performing arts center—all true testaments to Rick’s passion for theater and performance arts.

Rhonda French (Jonesport)— Described as the “Guardian Angel of Washington County” by her nominator, Rhonda is credited with contributing to many community projects ranging from a Trick or Treat for canned goods drive to a quilts project for the Machias Veterans Home. She also spends more than 1000 hours each year, September to December, for the “Let’s All Have a Merrier Christmas” program, distributing clothing and toys to disadvantaged children in Washington County.

Paul House (Lee)— after losing a son in Iraq, Paul created House in the Woods. This nonprofit organization offers outdoor programs that bring small groups of military veterans and their families together to relax, share, bond and deal with the stress, loss, grief, and other emotions which can haunt the grieving soul. As a Maine Master Guide, Paul’s days are spent managing the House in the Woods, coordinating volunteers and personally guiding outdoor activities that include hunting, fishing, and boating.

John W. Coombs Award Winner:

Dr. Robert Allen (Orland)— Bob has been a community leader for 38 years. Through his job as a cardiologist, Bob helped establish a cardiac rehab program and locally founded the Heart to Heart volunteer support program for heart attack survivors. Now retired, Bob continues to be a leader at the First United Methodist Church in Bangor where he helped start My Friends Place, a program that provides support for adults with dementia and their families, and he also helps coordinate church missions to help people in Maine and around the world.

AGENCY OF DISTINCTION:

Community Closet (Ellsworth)— When the FROG Foundation in Ellsworth closed, the Community Closet was born, and now provides clothes, books, and basic needs for people in the Hancock County area. There is no charge for the first 10 items purchased, and prices are VERY reasonable after that. This all-volunteer operation receives donations from community members and organizations.

2 THOSE WHO CARE is a program of WLBZ 2 in partnership with United Way of Eastern Maine, sponsored by Nickerson and O’Day and Dead River Company.

