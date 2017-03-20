2 women arrested for cooking meth in unrelated drug busts

File photo

BURNHAM AND HOWLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Maine Drug Enforcement Agents arrested two women following the discovery of two unrelated meth labs in Burnham and Howland. According to Steve McCausland with the Department of Public Safety, State Police conducted a bail check Saturday night at 40 North Horseback Road in Burnham. During the bail check on 29 year old Amber Nayock, who lives there, Trooper Seth Allen discovered an active meth lab inside the mobile home and the MDEA meth lab team was called in. Nayock was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and taken to the Waldo County Jail.

McCausland also said that last Thursday, the Howland Fire Department responded to 2 Westside Lane after a report of smoke and a strange odor coming from an apartment. Firefighters suspected a meth lab shorty after they arrived and contacted the Penobscot Sheriff's Office. The MDEA meth lab team was also called and found the makings of a lab inside. He said, arrested was 52 year old Kelly L. Moore who lived in the apartment and charged with Class A Aggravated Operation of a Meth Lab. The charge was aggravated due to the fact that this was a multi unit building. Moore was taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

