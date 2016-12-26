2016 deaths include subject of 'Lost on a Mountain in Maine'

donn fendler (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The man who survived nine days alone on Maine's Mount Katahdin as a boy, a climate researcher, a young marijuana advocate and half of the TV and radio comedy team Bob and Ray are among notable Mainers who died in 2016.



Donn Fendler was well known because of his survival story and the book, "Lost on a Mountain in Maine," which became required reading for Maine schoolchildren. He died at 90 on Oct. 10.



Others included 13-year-old Cyndimae Meehan, a young medical marijuana advocate who came to Maine for cannabis to treat a rare form of epilepsy. She died March 13.



Others included University of Maine climate researcher Gordon Hamilton, who died at 50 in a crevasse in Antarctica and 92-year-old Cundy's Harbor resident Bob Elliott of Bob-and-Ray fame.

