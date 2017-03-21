2017 Chef's Gala to benefit Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Breast Clinic

2017 Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Chef's Gala

ELLSWORTH, MAINE - The Maine Coast Memorial Hospital’s 24th Annual Chefs’ Gala will be held on Saturday, April 29 at the Ramada in Ellsworth.

Area chefs provide a tasty sampling of local cuisines with a cash bar and dancing with a live band. Proceeds from the event will benefit new three-dimensional mammographic imaging technology at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

NEWS CENTER's Lee Nelson and Cindy Williams will be helping to emcee the evening. Tickets are pretty much gone at this point, but they're still looking for sponsors and donations to make 3D imaging in Ellsworth a reality.

If you or your company would like to help out, visit the Maine Coast Memorial Hospital Chef's Gala page. There's a place to donate at the bottom of the page. Or you can call 207-664-5311 ext. 2305.





