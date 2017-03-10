2016 Hike for the Homeless (Photo: WLBZ)

BANGOR, MAINE - BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The 2017 Hike for the Homeless will be held on Saturday, April 8. This is the 22nd year of the hike and proceeds benefit the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

The hike will depart from Bangor High School in Bangor, the Cianchette Building in Brewer, Hampden Academy in Hampden and the Sports Arena in Hermon. All hikers will converge on the Bangor waterfront near the Sea Dog for a lunch, raffle prizes as well as an opportunity to learn more about the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter.

NEWS CENTER's Chris Facchini is scheduled to emcee the event on the waterfront.

For more information about the hike and to register, visit the Hike for the Homeless website.

For more information on the shelter, click on the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter site.

