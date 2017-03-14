WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 47 closing alerts
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

20 years of The Maine Jewish Film Festival

Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:18 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

The Maine Jewish Film Festival is entering its 20th year.

The festival, which started with just a TV and VCR, now brings movies to theaters around the state. The goal isn't to necessarily share movies that are overtly religious - although that's OK - but that tell the story of the Jewish experience all over the world.

There are movies of all types - documentaries, dramas, comedies - and events that coincide with the screenings. Filmmakers and family-members will discuss some films and there's even a musical element this year.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories