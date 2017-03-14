20 years of The Maine Jewish Film Festival

Jamie Isaacson is the Vice President of the Maine Jewish Film Festival Board of Directors. Barbara Merson is the Executive Director of the festival.

The Maine Jewish Film Festival is entering its 20th year.

The festival, which started with just a TV and VCR, now brings movies to theaters around the state. The goal isn't to necessarily share movies that are overtly religious - although that's OK - but that tell the story of the Jewish experience all over the world.

There are movies of all types - documentaries, dramas, comedies - and events that coincide with the screenings. Filmmakers and family-members will discuss some films and there's even a musical element this year.

Copyright 2017 WCSH