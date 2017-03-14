20 years of The Maine Jewish Film Festival

The Maine Jewish Film Festival is entering its 20th year.
The festival, which started with just a TV and VCR, now brings movies to theaters around the state. The goal isn't to necessarily share movies that are overtly religious - although that's OK - but that tell the story of the Jewish experience all over the world.
There are movies of all types - documentaries, dramas, comedies - and events that coincide with the screenings. Filmmakers and family-members will discuss some films and there's even a musical element this year.
Copyright 2017 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs