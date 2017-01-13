43 yrs of entertainment at Windham Center Stage Theater

Windham Center Stage Theater has been entertaining audiences for 43 years. It's now offering a showing of the play One Flew Over The Cuckoos Nest.

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Community Theater takes a village. Every person involved has to take on multiple responsibilities and that's how it works at the Windham Center State Theater.

The theater started in 1974 and has been offering plays at the Windham Community Center since 1978. Sharing the space with several other programs, causing the cast to set up the stage and set props before each rehearsal and break them down after. It's what Tim Ryan and the cast of One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest have been doing for several weeks.

"That's one of the problems of being in a shared space," said Ryan. "We love the ambiance and the intimacy of it, but one of the problems is that we do have to deal with other groups that have the right to use it as well."

Ryan is directing the scenes that take place in a Midwestern mental institution. Nurse Ratchet is played by Sherry Ragone who fell in love with the character after watching the 1975 film staring Jack Nicholson.

"I thought I'd audition for it, so I did, and I was so surprised they called and said you got the part, so I'm really happy," said Ragone.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest has two more shows this weekend at Windham Center Stage. Saturday at 7 pm and Sunday at 4 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. For more information, click here

