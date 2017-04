Matthew Perry and Stephanie Eklund are involved with community outreach at Family Crisis Services, an organization that helps victims of domestic abuse in Cumberland County.

Family Crisis Services is an organization in Cumberland County, Maine, that helps victims of domestic violence in all its forms.

That includes what we normally think of as domestic violence, but also elder abuse and human trafficking.

They're holding a gala to help raise money to continue the work they do.

