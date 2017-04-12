A deep dive into the Maine State Archives

The Maine State Archives is home to about 100 million documents related to the history of Maine.

It's not an academic requirement, but it's something countless schoolchildren have done: taken a field trip to the Maine State Museum in Augusta.

Right next door to the museum is another institution: the Maine State Archives. It gets far fewer visitors and far less attention, so we decided to pay a visit.

The archives are home to some 100 million documents that catalog the history of Maine. Files go back to the 1600s. Yes, some of it is dry - probate records, trademark applications, that sort of thing - but you will occasionally uncover something truly astounding.

If you decide to visit the archives, keep in mind that it's not a museum. There are no galleries where you can stroll around and look at the documents.

