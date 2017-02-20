WLBZ
Close

A musical visit from Curse of Kona

Krister Rollins, WCSH 5:57 PM. EST February 20, 2017

Curse of Kona plays songs that'll have you feeling toasty warm. They bill themselves as Maine's premier instrumental surf rock band.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories