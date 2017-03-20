A musical visit from Hilton Park

The band Hilton Park performs in the 207 studio.

The guys from Hilton Park are keeping busy.

The trio - which started as a father/son duo in 2013 before adding a family friend - has been nominated for best album in the New England Music Awards.

They've also got two shows coming up - Friday 3/24 at the Unity Performing Arts Center and Saturday 3/25 at the Chocolate Church in Bath.

Their third effort is an ongoing project called "The Songshop." You can commission the band to write you a customized love song.

