A musical visit from Hilton Park

The guys from Hilton Park are keeping busy.
The trio - which started as a father/son duo in 2013 before adding a family friend - has been nominated for best album in the New England Music Awards.
They've also got two shows coming up - Friday 3/24 at the Unity Performing Arts Center and Saturday 3/25 at the Chocolate Church in Bath.
Their third effort is an ongoing project called "The Songshop." You can commission the band to write you a customized love song.
