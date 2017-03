Jacob Cuff, on guitar, performs with his band in the 207 studio.

Jacob Cuff is about to release his first full length album, called "Vulture Lore."

He describes his band this way: "The Jacob Cuff band formed in 1980 as the founding two members bumped into each other in a little known womb in Jacksonville, Fla."

"Vulture Lore" comes out April 2nd. There's a release party that day at Blue in Portland.

