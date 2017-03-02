WLBZ
A musical visit from Matthew Wolcott

Krister Rollins, WCSH 7:48 PM. EST March 02, 2017

After working as an engineer and a lawyer, Matthew Wolcott is now pursuing a career in music.

His album, "Western Lights" was recorded at Sunset Sound studio in Los Angeles. He also makes his own furniture.

