A musical visit from The Loblolly Boy

The Loblolly Boy is the musical alter-ego of Luke Kalloch.
Loblolly boys were a surgeon's apprentice and were tasked with all the dark parts of medical history that are likely to turn a stomach. Kalloch picked the name because while he is a pleasant, upbeat fellow his music tends to be a bit on the darker side.
Take for instance the song "13 Seconds," which you can hear in the attached clip. Give the lyrics a good listen.
Kalloch is from the town of Round Pond, Maine. He has returned to the state of his provenance after a near-decade long sally to Austin, Texas.
The Loblolly Boy is playing on Thursday, January 26th at Blue in Portland. He and Genevieve Beaudoin take the stage at 7:00 PM.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
