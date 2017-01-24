A musical visit from The Loblolly Boy

Luke Kalloch is a Maine musician who performs under the name The Loblolly Boy.

Loblolly boys were a surgeon's apprentice and were tasked with all the dark parts of medical history that are likely to turn a stomach. Kalloch picked the name because while he is a pleasant, upbeat fellow his music tends to be a bit on the darker side.

Take for instance the song "13 Seconds," which you can hear in the attached clip. Give the lyrics a good listen.

Kalloch is from the town of Round Pond, Maine. He has returned to the state of his provenance after a near-decade long sally to Austin, Texas.

The Loblolly Boy is playing on Thursday, January 26th at Blue in Portland. He and Genevieve Beaudoin take the stage at 7:00 PM.

