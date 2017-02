Zeme Libre performs in the 207 studio.

Zeme Libre is a high-energy band that blends reggae, afro-funk and ska.

The Portland Phoenix says of them they have "helped the most stubborn wall-flowers shake some muscle."

They're in the process of releasing a new album, which they'll celebrate with a show on March 25th at the Portland House of Music.

Copyright 2017 WCSH