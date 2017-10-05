A one mile run with two hot dogs and beers? Now you're talking!

(NEWS CENTER) - There's so much to do around Maine the next two weekends, Shannon Bryan from FitMaine.com can barely contain herself.

From speed skating, to running and drinking beer, to cycling there's something for everyone. Here's Shannon's list of fun stuff to do outdoors:

Dempsey Challenge

Saturday and Sunday, Oct 7 and 8. Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston. Raise $150-$1,000, plus registration fee. www.dempseycenter.org/dempsey-challenge

The Dempsey Challenge is an annual run, walk, cycle fundraising experience that directly benefits the Dempsey Center, which provides free quality of life services to anyone impacted by cancer. Choose to walk run or ride, or sign up for a two-day ride or combo (run one day, ride the next). 5k, 10k walk/run and rides ranging from 10 to 100 miles.

Fall Weekends at Wolfe’s Neck Farm

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, all month. Wolfe's Neck Farm, Freeport. Most activities $5. www.wolfesneckfarm.org

Weekends all October long, enjoy family friendly activities like pumpkin hayrides, farmer for the morning, goat hikes, kayaking, bike rentals and more. There will also be wood-fired pizzas for sale and additional goodies at the new Farm Store.

Maine AppleCycle

7:30 a.m. Oct. 14. Alfred Shaker Museum, Alfred. $25-$105. www.applecycle.org

It's an orchard-hopping bike ride! Choose from a 7-mile, 35-mile, 62-mile or 100-mile route and pedal through peak foliage season to participating apple orchards. Riders will get savory, apple-inspired treats and cider donuts at each stop. Proceeds benefit the Community Bicycle Center’s free after-school programs for kids.

Run the Ridge Trail Race

9 a.m. Oct. 14, Sunset Ridge Golf, Westbrook. $30. downtownwestbrook.com

Run the Ridge is a brand new race that will take place during peak foliage season on the stunning trails of Sunset Ridge Golf in Westbrook. Races include a10K, a 5K, and a canicross 5K, plus food, drinks, games, yoga, and more. Proceeds from the event support the Downtown Westbrook Coalition

The Frank N Stein Mile

12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Lost Valley Ski Area, Auburn. $20. www.lostvalleyski.com

The Frank N Stein Mile will test your speed and your intestinal fortitude. This race will consist of 1 mile, 4 laps, 2 beers, and 2 hotdogs. This event will take place during Lost Valley Ski Area’s Fall Festival. Costumes are encouraged!

Speedskating

9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. Family Ice Center, Falmouth. Adults $20, youth $15. speedskatemaine.wordpress.com

Channel your inner Apollo Ono for this workshop on speed skating. You might not hit Olympic speeds right away, but this event will give you a foundation to start with, and maybe you’ll end up joining the Great Atlantic Speedskating Club to get even faster!



