A Spicy Little Number from Gryffon Ridge in Brunswick

(NEWS CENTER) - When it comes to organice spices, there's only one certified spice merchant in the state of Maine... Gryffon Ridge based in Brunswick.

Christine Pistole from Gryffon Ridge joined Rob in the 207, and whipped up a quick and easy recipe for Monk Fish and braised greens (with lots of spices on there too!). If you want to try the recipe, it is listed below. For more information on Gryffon Ridge Spice Merchants check out their website at http://gryffonridge.com/.

Monk Fish with Braised Greens (Gryffon Ridge Soul of the Caribbean)

• 6 firm white fish fillets, such as halibut, cod or monkfish (4 ounces each)

• 1/2 cup Gryffon Ridge Soul of the Caribbean

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• Moisten fish lightly with water. Coat one side of each fillet with Gryffon Ridge Soul of the Caribbean. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in large nonstick skillet on medium heat; Place fish spice side down, cook for 3-5 minute (until golden brown and turn over gently. Cook second side for 3-5 minutes and remove from pan.

• Braised Greens

• 1/4 cup pine nuts

• 2 Tbsp. olive oil

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/4 cup golden raisins

• 1 pound of bunch kale, chard, collards, or turnip greens. Tough stem centers removed and discarded, greens chopped

• 1/2 teaspoon Gryffon Ridge Aleppo Pepper Flakes

• 1/8 cup dry white wine

• Gryffon Ridge Salt and pepper to taste

• Toast the pine nuts: Heat a large sauté pan hot on medium-high heat and add the pine nuts. Toast them until they are fragrant and begin to brown. Pay attention as pine nuts burn easily. Stir or toss the nuts frequently. Once they are toasted, remove from pan and set aside.

• Sauté garlic in olive oil: Add the olive oil to the pan and swirl it around. Add the garlic and sauté for 30 seconds; the pan should already be hot, so it won't take long for the garlic to begin to brown.

• Wilt the greens: Add the greens and mix well. Sauté, stirring often, until the greens wilt and begin to give up some of their water, anywhere from 1-2 minutes for spinach to 4-5 minutes for collards or kale.

• Add the nuts, raisins, salt, and red pepper flakes: Stir in the nuts and raisins, and sprinkle with salt and red pepper flakes.

• Add the white wine: Use a little more wine if you are cooking collards, and less if you are cooking spinach. Toss to combine and let the liquid boil away. Once the liquid boils off, remove from heat. Add salt and pepper to taste.



Christine Pistole- President

Gryffon Ridge Inc.

www.gryffonridge.com

