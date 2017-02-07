A talk with former U.S. diplomat Laurence Pope

Laurence Pope, a former ambassador and advisor to the Defense Department, talks with Rob Caldwell about what he's seen from the Trump administration so far.

After Laurence Pope graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, he went into the Peace Corps. That led to a career thinking about America's place in the world.

Pope, who lives in Portland, spent 31 years in the U.S. Foreign Service. He served as ambassador to Chad and has been a political advisor to the Department of Defense, which gave him its highest civilian award.

Laurence Pope was back at Bowdoin in February for a talk on national security and discussed a range of subjects from President Trump to terrorism.

