A talk with former U.S. diplomat Laurence Pope

After Laurence Pope graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, he went into the Peace Corps. That led to a career thinking about America's place in the world.
Pope, who lives in Portland, spent 31 years in the U.S. Foreign Service. He served as ambassador to Chad and has been a political advisor to the Department of Defense, which gave him its highest civilian award.
Laurence Pope was back at Bowdoin in February for a talk on national security and discussed a range of subjects from President Trump to terrorism.
