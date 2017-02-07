WLBZ
Close
Closings Alert 28 closing alerts
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

A talk with former U.S. diplomat Laurence Pope

Rob Caldwell and Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:17 PM. EST February 07, 2017

After Laurence Pope graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, he went into the Peace Corps. That led to a career thinking about America's place in the world.

Pope, who lives in Portland, spent 31 years in the U.S. Foreign Service. He served as ambassador to Chad and has been a political advisor to the Department of Defense, which gave him its highest civilian award.

Laurence Pope was back at Bowdoin in February for a talk on national security and discussed a range of subjects from President Trump to terrorism.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories