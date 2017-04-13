A talk with NY Times TV critic Neil Genzlinger

Neil Genzlinger is a TV, movie and theater critic for the NY Times. Here he laughs with Caroline Cornish about how he inadvertently helped in the rise of Barney the Purple Dinosaur.

Neil Genzlinger watches a lot of TV. It's his job. He's a TV critic. He also sees a lot of movies and stage plays, most of it obscure.

He watches very little TV in his free time.

Genzlinger is a graduate of the University of Maine Portland-Gorham, which is now the University of Southern Maine. He ran the school's paper, then became the chief for the Morning Sentinel's Franklin County bureau. He eventually worked his way up to the New York Times.

He also inadvertently led to the national explosion of Barney The Purple Dinosaur.

