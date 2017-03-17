A visit from Cassidy and The Music

Cassidy from Cassidy and the Music performs in the 207 studio.

Cassidy Catanzaro is a singer and songwriter who has performed with Robert Palmer and had her music picked up by pop monarch Max Martin and performed by Demi Lovato.

She used to sing with the group Antigone Rising and toured nationally with that act but has found a lot of success on her own. She now performs under the name Cassidy and The Music.

She is performing at the Spring Point Tavern in South Portland on Friday, March 17th.

