Adaptive services program expanding at YMCA

The adaptive services program at the YMCA of Southern Maine has expanded to all four branches, 14 years after starting at the Casco Bay Branch in Freeport.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An auction at Holiday Inn By the Bay in Portland will benefit the adaptive services program at YMCA of Southern Maine.

The program was started 14 years ago at the Casco Bay Branch in Freeport and offers help to participants with mental and physical challenges to improve their quality of life after an injury or accident. Trainers help their bodies through specialized exercise and their self-esteem through personal relationships.

"You're around other people having that sense of belonging, achievement with others, how your morale can be boosted and your outlook on life is much more positive," said branch executive Scott Krouse.

Sam Lawrence joined the adaptive services program 11 years ago after suffering a traumatic brain injury during a fall from his skateboard. He was hospitalized for five months and spent years in rehab in and out of the hospital. Adaptive Services helped him go from using a wheel chair to walking without a cane.

"My latest goal is to walk a mile," said Lawrence. "It's hard, but just push through."

This is the first year that adaptive services is being offered at all four branches at YMCA of Southern Maine. To help raise money for the program that is free for Y members, there will be an auction March 23 at Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland from 6-9 pm.

